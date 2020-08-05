Golden chapter in Indian history says Amit Shah on Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya

New Delhi, Aug 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that today is a golden chapter in Indian history. The statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Today is a historic and proud day for India, Shah said while lauding the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the grand Ram Temple. A golden chapter in history has been written. A golden chapter in the history of the great Indian culture and civilisation has started a new era, Shah also wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues also greeted the people for the grand ground breaking ceremony. Yediyurappa wrote, from being a Kar Sevak in December 1992 to living the moment where the foundation stone was laid by our PM is a dream come true.