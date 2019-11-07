  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gold toilet with 40,000 diamonds studded creates social media storm

    By
    |

    Shanghai, Nov 07: A diamond-encrusted toilet, solid gold toilet created by a Hong Kong jeweller has taken social media by storm. The swanky toilet was unveiled at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Monday.

    Gold toilet with 40,000 diamonds studded creates social media storm
    Gold toilet with 40,000 diamonds studded creates social media storm

    The gold toilet worth 12 million yuan or $1.3 million, Rs. 9 crores.

    The gold toilet produced by Coronet, a brand owned by Hong Kong jewellery firm Aaron Shum, comes with a bullet-proof seat. This unique expensive toilet may even set a record for the most number of diamonds in a toilet seat.

    The founder of the brand Coronet has declined to reveal if the lavish toilet had attracted any potential buyers. He also said he was not willing to sell it.

    "We would like to build a diamond art museum so that more people can enjoy it," Shum told Daily Mail.

    Railways to convert 200 saloons into 10 luxury trains

    A mixed response was seen on social, some people appreciated this whereas some criticised it.

    More DIAMOND News

    Read more about:

    diamond social media viral toilet gold

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue