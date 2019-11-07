Gold toilet with 40,000 diamonds studded creates social media storm

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Shanghai, Nov 07: A diamond-encrusted toilet, solid gold toilet created by a Hong Kong jeweller has taken social media by storm. The swanky toilet was unveiled at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Monday.

The gold toilet worth 12 million yuan or $1.3 million, Rs. 9 crores.

The gold toilet produced by Coronet, a brand owned by Hong Kong jewellery firm Aaron Shum, comes with a bullet-proof seat. This unique expensive toilet may even set a record for the most number of diamonds in a toilet seat.

A toilet studded with 40,815 diamonds worth over ,200,000 is exhibited at the 2nd #CIIE in Shanghai. A guitar made of a 400-carat diamond and 18K white gold is also on display, with an estimated value of about million. pic.twitter.com/uPYt6tSHMs — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 5, 2019

The founder of the brand Coronet has declined to reveal if the lavish toilet had attracted any potential buyers. He also said he was not willing to sell it.

A gold toilet decorated with 40,815 pieces of 334.68-carat diamond on its bullet-proof glass lid is on display at the 2nd China International Import Expo in Shangha. The toilet is expected to set a Guinness World Record on the afternoon of Nov. 6, local media reported. pic.twitter.com/Kh9kqRumar — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) November 5, 2019

"We would like to build a diamond art museum so that more people can enjoy it," Shum told Daily Mail.

Railways to convert 200 saloons into 10 luxury trains

A mixed response was seen on social, some people appreciated this whereas some criticised it.