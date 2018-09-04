  • search

Gold tiffin box, saucer, cup stolen from Hyderabad's Nizam Museum

    Hyderabad, Sep 4: Precious antique items, including tiffin box, saucer, cup and spoon made of gold were stolen from Nizam Museum (HEH Nizam's Museum) in Mir Chowk Police Station limits on Monday. A case has been registered, investigation is underway and search for the culprits is underway.

    Valuables such as a gold tiffin box, tea saucer, and a spoon were allegedly stolen from the Nizam museum, which was established nearly two decades ago.

    "A theft case occurred in the limits of Mirchowk police station, it is suspected that few unknown persons have stolen a gold tiffin box, gold teacup saucer and gold spoon from Nizam museum," said the Circle Inspector of Mirchowk Police Station.

    H.E.H Nizam's Museum

    H.E.H Nizam's Museum

    Nizam's Museum or H.E.H Nizam's Museum is a museum located in Hyderabad at Purani Haveli, a palace of the erstwhile Nizams. This museum showcases the gifts that the last Nizam of Hyderabad state, Osman Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VII received on his silver jubilee celebrations.

    Gold tiffin box: Repository mainly of souvenirs

    Gold tiffin box: Repository mainly of souvenirs

    The museum is a repository mainly of souvenirs, gifts and mementos presented by dignitaries to the last Nizam gifts and mementos presented to the last Nizam on the occasion of the silver jubilee celebrations in 1936. Models made of silver of all the landmark buildings in Hyderabad, and citations are in Urdu.

    Ventilator on the first floor

    Ventilator on the first floor

    "The ventilator on the first floor was broken open and the burglars gained entry using a rope. They made away with a gold tiffin box, a cup studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds, a saucer and a spoon," he said.

    Police investigation underway

    Police investigation underway

    A security official said guards opened the room in the third gallery Monday morning and noticed that the gold tiffin box was missing along with the cup, a saucer and a spoon, following which they informed the police, reports PTI.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 11:21 [IST]
