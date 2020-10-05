Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh get bail as no charge sheet filed in stipulated time

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Oct 05: Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case in Kerala, was on Monday granted bail by a court here in a case registered by the Customs as the agency did not file a charge sheet within the stipulated period of 60 days.

Suresh, however, will continue to remain behind bars as she is an accused in the alleged terror link of the gold smuggling case probed by the National Investigation Agency.

She is also an accused in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money trail of the illegal trade.

The special court on Economic Offences granted statutory bail to Suresh as the Customs (Preventive) Commmissionerate did not file a charge sheet within the stipulated period of 60 days.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an accused is entitled to default bail if a charge sheet is not filed within 60-90 days as per the offence.

Earlier, the other key accused in the case, including Rameez and Sandeep Nair, were also granted default bail in the case being investigated by the Customs.

The smuggling came to the fore when Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi, seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore found camouflaged in diplomatic baggage from the UAE on July 5.