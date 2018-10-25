  • search

Gold prices touch year's highest ahead of Diwali and wedding season

    New Delhi, Oct 25: High demand for gold during the festive season has pushed the gold prices to this year's highest at Rs 32,500 per 10 grams. Gold prices rose by Rs 150 on Wednesday on continuous buying by local jewellers.

    Representational Image

    Just days ahead of Diwali and forthcoming wedding season, demand for gold has triggered heavy buying by the local jewellers . A firm overseas trend has also lifted gold prices to the highest level this year so far.

    In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 150 each to Rs 32,500 and Rs 32,350 per 10 grams, respectively, its highest level this year. The yellow metal had gained Rs 130 on Tuesday.

    Silver, however, shed Rs 20 to Rs 39,730 per kg owing to reduced offtake by industrial units.

    Thursday, October 25, 2018, 9:27 [IST]
