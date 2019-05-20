  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gold prices fall due to lacklustre demand

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 20: Gold prices Monday fell Rs 150 to Rs 32,720 per 10 gram in the national capital due to lacklustre demand from local jewellers amid weak trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

    Tracking gold, silver also plunged Rs 250 to Rs 37,350 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

    Gold prices fall due to lacklustre demand
    Representational Image

    Sentiments weakened on the back of a subdued global trend, and the fall in demand from local jewellers also put pressure on the precious metal, traders said.

    SBI's Akshaya Tritiya offer: 5 things to know

    Moreover, gain in domestic equity markets and rupee also weighed on bullion prices, they added.

    Domestic benchmark indices extended their rally Monday with the Sensex skyrocketing 1,300 points and the Nifty touching 11,800 mark, as investors cheered exit poll results that showed a likely win for the ruling NDA in the general elections.

    The rupee on Monday also appreciated by 63 paise to 69.60 per dollar during the trade driven by exit polls and firming crude oil prices.

    Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,275.30 an ounce, while silver was down at USD 14.43 an ounce in New York.

    In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities dropped by Rs 150 each to Rs 32,720 and Rs 32,550 per 10 gram, respectively.

    Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,500 per eight gram.

    On Saturday, gold prices had fallen by Rs 300 to Rs 32,870 per 10 gram.

    Chinese man held with gold bars at IGI airport

    Meanwhile, silver ready Monday dropped by Rs 250 to Rs 37,350 per kg, while weekly-based delivery slumped Rs 416 to Rs 36,161 per kg.

    On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

    lok-sabha-home

    More GOLD News

    Read more about:

    gold gold price

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue