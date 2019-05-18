  • search
    'Godse killed Gandhi, Pragya killed his soul': Kailash Satyarthi

    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 18: Stressing that Mahatma Gandhi is above power and politics, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Saturday said people like Pragya Singh Thakur are killing the soul of India and the BJP should expel her from the party.

    File photo of Kailash Satyarthi
    His comments came after Malegaon blast accused and BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Ms. Thakur lauded Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot" in an election rally in Madhya Pradesh.

    She later apologised for her statement, saying she respected Mahatma Gandhi and his work for the country cannot be forgotten.

    "Godse had killed Gandhi's body, but people like Pragya are killing the soul, non-violence, peace, tolerance and the soul of India. Gandhi is above all power and politics.

    Sadhvi Pragya Singh told to appear before court once a week in Malegaon blasts case

    "The BJP leadership should forego its interest of any small benefit and immediately take her out of the party in compliance with the Raj dharma," Satyarthi, a Nobel Peace Prize Winner, tweeted.

    Thakur on Thursday had said, "Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot. Those who call him a terrorist should look within they will get a reply in this election."

    She made the remarks reacting to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's comments calling Godse as the first Hindu terrorist.

    Thakur, who is facing trial in the Malegaon blast case that killed six people, has apologised for the statement.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will never forgive Thakur for calling Godse a true patriot.

    In April, the BJP candidate had claimed that police officer Hemant Karkare had died in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai as she "had cursed him" due to "years of mental and physical torture" he gave her.

    PTI

