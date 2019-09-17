Godavari boat tragedy: Death toll goes up to 12 as search ops resume
Rajahmundry, Sep 17: Search operations for 29 missing people in the boat tragedy in Andhra Pradesh proved to be a daunting task following heavy rain and surging flood in River Godavari as the toll rose to 12 on Monday while the vessel was located at a depth of 300 feet.
A total of 73 persons - 41 from Telangana and 32 from Andhra Pradesh - were aboard the Royal Vasista, the tourist boat when it capsized on Sunday afternoon in the Godavari river at Katchluru village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.
12 bodies recovered
At least 27 people were rescued on Sunday. The state government has officially put the death toll at nine so far, and 33 people are still missing.
Andhra Pradesh SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) on boat capsize incident said,''12 more bodies found during search operations this morning, of which 2 bodies were found near Dowleswaram Barrage on Godavari river.''
Jaganmohan Reddy announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia
On Monday, Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the Godavari where the boat capsized and visited the government hospital where he met with the survivors and assured them of all help. Expressing unhappiness over the way the licences were allotted for private boats for ferrying tourists, Reddy enquired about the incident and rescue operations being carried out.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Godavari boat tragedy. "During the review meeting on boat tragedy, Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh for deceased's families, Rs 3 lakh for the injured and Rs 1 lakh for survivors," a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.
Intensive search on with choppers, over 100 rescuers
Over 100 fishermen and motor boats were scouring the Godavari river, Eastern Canal, Bobbarlanka and Vijjeswaram Canals, he said. NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said search operations were continuing in the Agency area.