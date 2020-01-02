#GoBackModi: This is how Twitter reacted as PM Modi lands in Karnataka

India

Bengaluru, Jan 02:

Bengaluru, Jan 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Karnataka on Karnataka, and people from Tamil Nadu on Twitter are asking him to go back.

#GoBackModi became the top trend on Twitter on Thursday with over 50,000 tweets as of At 12pm. The tweets coincided with a two-day visit by Modi to various places in Karnataka.

100 crore per MLAs



15 MLAs joined BJP



1500 crore 🤯



Flood relief was just 1800 crore for more than 8 Lakh people.



Why is Modi coming now?#GobackModi #ಉತ್ತರಕೊಡಿಮೋದಿ pic.twitter.com/k5xEJvfry1 — Manasvi Prasad/ಮಾನಸ್ವಿ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ (@PrasadManasvi) January 2, 2020

Our Indian Muslims hav fought along with other Freedom Fighters.



Our Indian Muslim soldiers n security personnel hav martyred themselves savng rest of us Indians at our borders n in the jungles.



Our Indian Muslims have given us some of our greatest anthems n art.#GobackModi https://t.co/he0qI5U6ee — BG ♥️ #SouthernCollective (@joBeeGeorgeous) January 2, 2020

Bengaluru is showing amazing love to Modi



It's trending two hashtags for him#GoBackModi and #ಉತ್ತರಕೊಡಿಮೋದಿ pic.twitter.com/RrD9DYqsrU — Kamran Shahid (@CitizenKamran) January 2, 2020

No place for fascists in our state #GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/liHBflsWY3 — ymkd (@ykmhd) January 2, 2020

Mr. Modi where were you when my state was reeling under the devastating flood & loss of life.



Why come now? #GobackModi pic.twitter.com/xe2al5iDc8 — Arjun (@arjundsage) January 2, 2020

Dear Ravi Avare, this same Bharata Mata's Favorite son.



Never bothered about Floods in State.



Not bothered to solve IBPS



Not releasing GST share of our state.



Not Releasing MGNERGA funds.



So now can you please elaborate what kind joy are u talking about?#GobackModi https://t.co/nq7r9r0xnq — Prathap ಕಣಗಾಲ್ (@Kanagalogy) January 2, 2020

Some users thought he was visiting Tamil Nadu because as we remember it is the only state that has been most associated with #GoBackModi. It was in September 2019, that the hashtag was again trending when Modi had arrived for the convocation of IIT Madras.

When I saw #GobackModi trending in Twitter India, I thought he was visiting Tamil Nadu again. But this time, it is the people of BJP ruled Karnataka which is trending the popular hashtag! #GobackModi and take that Tejasvi Surya with you. — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) January 2, 2020

If the #GoBackModi trend holds, Karnataka would be the fourth state in less than an year where a visit by Modi has led to the hashtag trending.

Congress hits out at PM Modi for 'neglecting' Karnataka

In November last year, when Modi arrived for campaigning in the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, #GoBackModi was among the top Twitter trends.

Meanwhile, a large number of farmers who wanted to stage a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting the non-implementation of the 'Swaminathan Report' were detained at Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the detentions have taken place in certain parts of Tumakuru, near Bengaluru as well as in Shivamogga.

As part of his two-day visit to Karnataka, Modi is scheduled to visit Tumakuru on Thursday to pay his obeisance to the departed seer of Siddaganga Math Shivakumara Swamiji and meet the present pontiff Siddalinga Mahaswamiji.

Later, he would address a mega public meeting where he will give away the Krishi Karman awards.

In the evening he will reach Bengaluru to visit the DRDO facility to dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation.