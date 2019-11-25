#GoBackModi is top Twitter trend again as PM set to address two rallies in Jharkhand

India

oi-Deepika S

Ranchi, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address two rallies in Jharkhand while #GoBackModi hashtag trended on Twitter.

Interestingly, after Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, now Jharkhand's saying out loud #GoBackModi. The state is ruled by Raghubar Das led-BJP government.

The Prime Minister will be addressing his rallies in Daltonganj and later in Gumla.

#GoBackModi, the hashtag that caught the attention of the social media world in April 2018 has become a 'regular' occurrence to see these days. Twitter abuzz with the hashtag #GoBackModi in English, Tamil whenever the Prime Minister is in Chennai.

"The address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's in Jharkhand. Date 25 November 2019. Public meeting - 1, place Daltonganj, time 11:35 am. Public meeting 2, Place Gumla, Time 1:20 pm," Jharkhand BJP tweeted.

"In 2014, you gave immense love to Modi ji. In 2019, you gave immense affection and blessings to Modi ji. Modi ji worked day and night for the development of Jharkhand. Modi ji is coming to the holy land of Palamu. When Modi ji is with Jharkhand then why think about someone else," tweeted Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The BJP won 42 seats in the 2014 state polls while the saffron party and allies clinched 12 of the 14 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The five phases poll in Jharkhand Assembly will be held between November 30 and December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

Raghubar Das-led BJP government is in power in the state, which has a large tribal population. The opposition alliance led by Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is making a determined bid to oust the BJP government.

Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state.

The BJP has claimed that it has provided a stable, clean and development-oriented government in Jharkhand, with the opposition claiming that the state's progress has stalled under its rule.