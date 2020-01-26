  • search
    #GoBackBolsonaro trends on Twitter after a red carpet welcome for Brazil Prez Bolsonaro

    New Delhi, Jan 26: India celebrated 71st Republic Day 2020 with Jair Bolsonaro as the guest of honour. Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the President of Brazil. The politician, known as Brazil's Donald Trump, was sworn in on New Year's Day 2019.

    However, invitation to President Bolsonaro had drawn criticism from certain quarters with questions raised over a 'controversial' figure like him being chosen to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

    #GoBackBolsonaro trends on Twitter after a red carpet welcome for Brazil Prez Bolsonaro

    When asked about this issue, Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh had said last week that he is an elected leader in a democratic country which is an emerging power in the region and one with which India has strong and substantive relations.

    In Pics: Grand 71st Republic Day 2020 parade celebrations at Rajpath

    Born of mixed Italian and German ancestry, Bolsonaro is notorious for making racist, sexist and homophobic comments, and is pro-gun.

      71st Republic Day: PM Modi continues with 'Safa' tradition, Chinook & Apache make debut

      He had hit international headlines in 2014 for his sexist remark made in Brazil's parliament during a debate. Bolsonaro had told Brazil's opposition's Maria do Rosario, "I wouldn't rape you because you're not worthy of it."

      His misogyny did not spare his own children. Delivering a speech in 2017, Bolsonaro described how he got five children. He said, "I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl."

      Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro joined a select group of world leaders to have graced India's Republic Day celebrations in the past few decades. Bolsonaro, as the chief guest at the 71st Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Rajpath along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders. This is the third time that a Brazilian President was the chief guest at the Republic Day.

      The last time a Brazilian President was the chief guest was in 2004 when Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the parade.

      Earlier on Saturday, President Bolsonaro held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after which India and Brazil inked 15 agreements to ramp up cooperation in a wide range of areas, including oil and gas, and unveiled an action plan to further broadbase their strategic ties.

      This is the first visit of President Bolsonaro to India after he assumed office on January 1, 2019.

      Meanwhile, #GoBackBolsonaro was seen trending on Twitter with some 24,00 tweets. Check out some of the tweets:

      Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
