#GoBackBolsonaro trends on Twitter after a red carpet welcome for Brazil Prez Bolsonaro

New Delhi, Jan 26: India celebrated 71st Republic Day 2020 with Jair Bolsonaro as the guest of honour. Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the President of Brazil. The politician, known as Brazil's Donald Trump, was sworn in on New Year's Day 2019.

However, invitation to President Bolsonaro had drawn criticism from certain quarters with questions raised over a 'controversial' figure like him being chosen to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

When asked about this issue, Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh had said last week that he is an elected leader in a democratic country which is an emerging power in the region and one with which India has strong and substantive relations.

Born of mixed Italian and German ancestry, Bolsonaro is notorious for making racist, sexist and homophobic comments, and is pro-gun.

He had hit international headlines in 2014 for his sexist remark made in Brazil's parliament during a debate. Bolsonaro had told Brazil's opposition's Maria do Rosario, "I wouldn't rape you because you're not worthy of it."

His misogyny did not spare his own children. Delivering a speech in 2017, Bolsonaro described how he got five children. He said, "I have five children. Four are men, and then in a moment of weakness the fifth came out a girl."

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro joined a select group of world leaders to have graced India's Republic Day celebrations in the past few decades. Bolsonaro, as the chief guest at the 71st Republic Day celebrations, watched the colourful parade at the majestic Rajpath along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders. This is the third time that a Brazilian President was the chief guest at the Republic Day.

The last time a Brazilian President was the chief guest was in 2004 when Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the parade.

Earlier on Saturday, President Bolsonaro held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after which India and Brazil inked 15 agreements to ramp up cooperation in a wide range of areas, including oil and gas, and unveiled an action plan to further broadbase their strategic ties.

This is the first visit of President Bolsonaro to India after he assumed office on January 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, #GoBackBolsonaro was seen trending on Twitter with some 24,00 tweets. Check out some of the tweets:

One can understand why Modi likes Bolsonaro! #GoBackBolsonaro https://t.co/Vn1DyInMk5 — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) January 26, 2020

You homophobic, rascist, sexist, fascist monster. We already have one to deal with, you are not welcome here #GoBackBolsonaro https://t.co/WpfMpSTU0t — Cornbrad Potato (@pepsiwithastraw) January 26, 2020

He is the man who calls tribal women prostitutes, our prime minister making him guest of honour on this #RepublicDay2020 . This is very embarrassing moment for our country.



#GoBackBolsonaro @ihansraj pic.twitter.com/xFr8vx1TWQ — Raj Simant👁️‍🗨️ (@rajsimantvikas) January 26, 2020

Anti minorities. Check

Anti women. Check

Anti environment. Check

Pro bigotry. Check.

Pro corporate loot. Check.

Ideal guest for @narendramodi actually. #GoBackBolsonaro — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) January 26, 2020

@ihansraj

Brazil President @jairbolsonaro who adheres to a far right-wing ideology, kingpin of the destruction & exploitation of the Amazon forests for corporate loot, mastermind behind curbing the rights of the workers of Brazil is not welcome in India. #GoBackBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/FXQkKZmgo0 — भारती•ट्राईबल•शिल्पी•ट्राईबल💧 (@CEOofMMES) January 26, 2020

Anti tribal mentally ill person invited by Mr. @narendramodi as a guest on Republic Day. #GoBackBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/JaSkjxUY14 — Hansraj Meena (@ihansraj) January 26, 2020