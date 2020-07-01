  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goats, sheep quarantined in Karnataka village

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, July 01: About 50 goats and sheep have been kept in isolation at a village in Tumakuru district after a shepherd tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

    The villagers panicked when they noticed that some goats and sheep at Godekere village in Gollarahatti taluk were having respiratory problems, an officer in the animal husbandry department of the district said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officer told PTI: "A few of the animals whom the shepherd had reared developed respiratory problems....Now that there is corona scare everywhere, people are afraid that the animals too have contracted the disease."

    The villagers then sought the help of Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, who is the Tumkuru district in charge minister, and the Deputy Commissioner of the district K Rakesh Kumar to get the matter investigated.

    The minister directed the animal husbandry department to probe the matter following which department officials rushed to the village and collected samples.

    Veterinary experts suspect that the animals are suffering from Peste des petits ruminants (PPR), also known as goat plague, and mycoplasma infection.

    The officer said the samples collected from the animals have been sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals and veterinary laboratory in Bhopal.

    According to him,prevalence of COVID-19 has not beeen recorded in goats and sheep.

    The animals have been quarantined because PPR and mycoplasma too are communicable diseases and can spread to other animals, he added.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue