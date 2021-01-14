Goal is to win future conflicts with home-made weapon systems

IAF takes objection to wrong donning of its uniform by Anil Kapoor in Netflix movie

New Delhi, Jan 14: Our ultimate objective is to win future conflicts with home made solutions, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat said. The comments came after the Narendra Modi led government approved the procurement of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

The CDS said that it is a boost for the Centre's Make in India initiative and the ultimate objective would be to reach a stage where the country can win conflicts with home made weapon systems.

Our focus will remain on indigenisation and efforts to progressively support Atmanirbhar Bharat is our mission. We hope to see our Air Force touch the sky with glory with aircraft that has major components including engines that are Made in India, General Rawat also said.

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday approved the procurement of 83 indigenously-developed light combat aircraft Tejas for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

In a tweet, Singh said the deal will be a "game-changer" for self-reliance in defence manufacturing in India.

"The CCS chaired by PM Sh. @narendramodi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about 48000 crores to strengthen IAF's fleet of homegrown fighter jet 'LCA-Tejas'," he said.

The defence minister said Tejas is going to be the backbone of the fighter fleet of the Indian Air Force in years to come.

Around three years back, the IAF had issued an initial tender for procurement of 83 Tejas aircraft, a four-and-half generation combat jet.

"LCA-Tejas incorporates a large number of new technologies many of which were never attempted in India. The indigenous content of LCA-Tejas is 50 percent in Mk1A variant which will be enhanced to 60 percent,' Singh said.

The defence minister said that aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has already set up second-line manufacturing facilities at its Nasik and Bengaluru divisions.

"Equipped with the augmented infrastructure the HAL will steer LCA-Mk1A production for timely deliveries to the IAF," he said.

Singh said the Tejas programme would act as a catalyst for transforming the Indian aerospace manufacturing ecosystem into a vibrant, self-sustaining one.

"I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for this historic decision taken by the CCS today, " the defence minister said.