    GoAir makes emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi due to medical emergency

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 17: A GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight from Riyadh made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport on Tuesday due to a medical emergency onboard.

    GoAir makes emergency landing in Pakistans Karachi

    ''The flight was diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell). The flight landed safely at Karachi airport,'' Airline Official said.

    However, some reports claimed that the flight made an emergency landing in Karachi after a 30-year-old man from Bareilly died on board the plane due to cardiac arrest.

    Meanwhile, the flight has now taken off and is coming to New Delhi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 23:54 [IST]
