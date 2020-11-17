For Quick Alerts
GoAir makes emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi due to medical emergency
India
New Delhi, Nov 17: A GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight from Riyadh made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport on Tuesday due to a medical emergency onboard.
''The flight was diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell). The flight landed safely at Karachi airport,'' Airline Official said.
However, some reports claimed that the flight made an emergency landing in Karachi after a 30-year-old man from Bareilly died on board the plane due to cardiac arrest.
Meanwhile, the flight has now taken off and is coming to New Delhi.