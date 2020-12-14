Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Result 2020: BJP wins 12, Cong, 2

No Sunburn in Goa this year

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Dec 14: The BJP won 12 seats in the Goa Zilla Parishad Election.

The Congress won and the 2, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won 1, while the Independents won 5 seats.

The counting of votes for the 48 zilla panchayat polls in Goa began today. The fate of 200 candidates were to be decided today. The results are a bellwether for the Assembly elections.

A low 56.82 per cent voter turn- out was recorded in Zilla Panchayat elections held in 48 constituencies in Goa on Saturday.

The Goa State Election Commission (SEC) said there was 58.43 per cent voting in North Goa district and 55 per cent in South Goa district.

A total of 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 women voters exercised their franchise, it said.

Out of 50 ZP constituencies, polling did not take place in two.

Polling was canceled in Navelim due to the death of a candidate, while in Sancoale, the BJP candidate won unopposed.

The BJP, Congress and AAP have officially fielded their panels for the elections being fought on party symbols.

This was the first election in Goa since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"Polling in all 48 ZP constituencies have been held successfully in well-organised and peaceful manner in all 1,187 polling booths," the SEC spokesperson said.

A total of 7,91,814 voters -- 3,85,222 males and 4,06,592 women - were entitled to vote.

For coronavirus-positive voters, the slot between 5 pm to 6 pm had been reserved. Altogether 31 coronavirus positive persons voted in PPE kits: 15 in North Goa and 16 in South Goa.

Counting would be held on December 14 from 8 am at 15 notified centres across the state.