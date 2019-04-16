Goa voters want jobs, better garbage clearance

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Goa Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (65.92%), Better Garbage Clearance (44.78%) and Lower Food Prices for Consumers (43.93%) are the top three voters priorities in overall Goa.

A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms stated that the performance of the government on all top three voters priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.62 on a scale of 5), Better Garbage Clearance (2.58) and Lower Food Prices for Consumers (2.83) was rated as Below Average.

In rural Goa, top most voters priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (68%), Lower Food Prices for Consumers (56%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (43%).

The performance of the government on rural voters priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.66 on a scale of 5), Lower Food Prices for Consumers (2.56), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.65) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Public Transport (2.46) and Better Garbage Clearance (2.5) in rural Goa.

For urban voters in Goa, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (64%), Traffic Congestion (50%), and Better Garbage Clearance (47%).

The performance of the government on urban voters priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.58 on a scale of 5), Traffic Congestion (2.65), and Better Garbage Clearance (2.66) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Roads (2.46) and Drinking Water (2.64) in urban Goa.