Goa villages to get handheld blood testing devices

    The Goa government will provide "i-stat machines", a handheld blood analyser device, in the state's remotest villages to enable testing of blood on the spot, health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

    "The i-stat machine will allow blood to be tested immediately on 28 parameters in the remotest villages of Goa.

    People will not have to go the Primary Health Centres after these machines are made available in the villages," Rane said.

    He said that the devices, being procured from health care firm Abbott, will be provided to sub health centres in the next 30 days.

    He said that the state government was also contemplating the introduction of a diabetic care scheme under the Union government's "Ayushman Bharat" initiative.

    The scheme, under which patients would get insulin and other medicines, will be launched by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar soon, he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 12:50 [IST]
