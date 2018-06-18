Goa: Two TN tourists drown in beaches while clicking selfies

In a shocking incident, a tourist from Tamil Nadu drowned while clicking selfie at a popular Goa beach on Sunday. The incident happened around 6 pm.

The tourist has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Ranganathan, 28, from Vellore in Tamil Nadu. He drowned when he was clicking selfies along with two other tourists near a rocky stretch located adjoining a creek, which empties into the sea at Baga beach in North Goa.

According to police inspector Jivba Dalvi,''Two of them managed to come out after a heavy wave pulled all of them into the sea. However, the third, Dinesh, drowned. The dead body was fished out later."

The body has been shifted to GMC for post-mortem examination and further investigation is in progress.

In a similar incident, on Sunday morning, when 4 tourists from Tamil Nadu had gone Siquerim rocky areas below Fort Aguada to see the sunrise. The incident happened around early morning at around 07:30 am. A strong wave pulled Sasikumar into the sea, resulting in his drowning.

The deceased has been identified as Sasikumar Vasan, age 33 yrs from Tamil Nadu.

Post-Mortem examinations have been conducted and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives soon, the police official said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day