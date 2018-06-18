English

Goa: Two TN tourists drown in beaches while clicking selfies

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In a shocking incident, a tourist from Tamil Nadu drowned while clicking selfie at a popular Goa beach on Sunday. The incident happened around 6 pm.

    Goa: Two TN tourists drown in beaches while clicking selfies
    Representational Image

    The tourist has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Ranganathan, 28, from Vellore in Tamil Nadu. He drowned when he was clicking selfies along with two other tourists near a rocky stretch located adjoining a creek, which empties into the sea at Baga beach in North Goa.

    According to police inspector Jivba Dalvi,''Two of them managed to come out after a heavy wave pulled all of them into the sea. However, the third, Dinesh, drowned. The dead body was fished out later."

    The body has been shifted to GMC for post-mortem examination and further investigation is in progress.

    In a similar incident, on Sunday morning, when 4 tourists from Tamil Nadu had gone Siquerim rocky areas below Fort Aguada to see the sunrise. The incident happened around early morning at around 07:30 am. A strong wave pulled Sasikumar into the sea, resulting in his drowning.

    The deceased has been identified as Sasikumar Vasan, age 33 yrs from Tamil Nadu.

    Post-Mortem examinations have been conducted and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives soon, the police official said.

    Read more about:

    goa death tourists drown

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 14:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue