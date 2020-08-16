YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Independence Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa: 23 arrested after rave party busted in Vagator; drugs worth Rs 9 lakh seized

    By
    |

    Panaji, Aug 16: A rave party was busted by Crime Branch of Goa police last night at Frangipanni Villas in Vagator. Over 20 people, including foreigners were detained with drugs worth Rs 9 lakhs seized.

    Goa: Rave party busted at Frangipanni Villas in Vagator; drugs worth Rs 9 lakh seized

    "Upon thorough search, narcotics drugs - Cocaine, MDMA, Ecstasy Tablets and Charas- were detected in sizable quantities and worth over ₹9 lakh. Three of the accused are foreigner women," the police said in a statement.

    The police have booked the organisers and the attendees for endangering public safety, organising the party during the coronavirus pandemic as well as violating sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The party was organised by foreigners.

    Goa: Rave party busted at Frangipanni Villas in Vagator; drugs worth Rs 9 lakh seized

    Kabootar Baazi racket busted in Ghaziabad

    The police has registered an FIR in this connection and investigation is underway.

    What is a rave party?

    A rave is an organized dance party at a nightclub, an outdoor festival, warehouse, or other private property or public spaces, typically featuring performances by DJs, playing a seamless flow of electronic dance music. Law enforcement agencies suspect a lot of drugs, including Ecstacy, do the rounds at a rave.

    More GOA News

    Read more about:

    goa drugs coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue