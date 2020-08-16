Goa: 23 arrested after rave party busted in Vagator; drugs worth Rs 9 lakh seized

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Aug 16: A rave party was busted by Crime Branch of Goa police last night at Frangipanni Villas in Vagator. Over 20 people, including foreigners were detained with drugs worth Rs 9 lakhs seized.

"Upon thorough search, narcotics drugs - Cocaine, MDMA, Ecstasy Tablets and Charas- were detected in sizable quantities and worth over ₹9 lakh. Three of the accused are foreigner women," the police said in a statement.

The police have booked the organisers and the attendees for endangering public safety, organising the party during the coronavirus pandemic as well as violating sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The party was organised by foreigners.

The police has registered an FIR in this connection and investigation is underway.

What is a rave party?

A rave is an organized dance party at a nightclub, an outdoor festival, warehouse, or other private property or public spaces, typically featuring performances by DJs, playing a seamless flow of electronic dance music. Law enforcement agencies suspect a lot of drugs, including Ecstacy, do the rounds at a rave.