Goa on high-alert as sea-borne terrorists look to attack

A high-alert has been issued in Goa following intercepts suggesting a terror attack. An alert suggesting sea-borne terrorists could attack the state has led to heightened security in the state.

Goa's Ports Minister Jayesh Salgaoncar said that his department had issued a warning to all the shore casinos, water sports operators and barges to be alert. The directive came in the wake of the Indian Coast Guard sharing an intelligence input about a possible terror attack on the western coast.

"The alert is not specific to Goa. It can be even to Mumbai or Gujarat coast, but we have alerted the vessels and concerned agencies," Salgaoncar said.

"A fishing trawler from India which was seized by Pakistan has been released and there is intelligence input that on its way back, it may carry terrorists," the minister said.

