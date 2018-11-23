  • search

Goa: Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, BJP didn’t let him, says minister

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Panaji, Nov 23: Goa Forward Party chief and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday claimed that the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command vetoed it.

    Goa: Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, BJP didn’t let him, says minister
    Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

    "He wanted to give up the CM's post altogether. He had even shown inclination to give away his portfolios (to other ministers) when he was admitted to a hospital during Ganesh Chaturthi festival," Sardesai said here.

    Also Read | Hundreds march to Manohar Parrikar's home demanding his resignation within 48 hours

    "But then several things happened. BJP high command stepped in....It (to resign or not) is not in his (Parrikar's) hands entirely," Sardesai told reporters.

    Parrikar, 62, is currently recuperating at his residence in Goa after undergoing a month-long treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He returned from the national capital on October 14 and has been at his private residence ever since. He has been in and out of hospitals in Mumbai, Goa and New York since this February. Last month, state Health Minister VIshwajit Rane had admitted that Parrikar was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

    Recently, another BJP ally, Deepak Dhavaliakar, President of the ruling alliance party Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), had stated that ailing Parrikar should hand over his charge as the administration has been "paralysed" for eight months under his leadership.

    The BJP had slammed the Congress for demanding Parrikar's resignation, saying that India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was ill too in his last years in office.

    Also Read | 'Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's condition is stable'

    "Our late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in the last three years of his tenure, was ill. He was suffering from paralysis and could not function as a Prime Minister ought to. At that time, our leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, or the Jan Sangh did not take out a morcha to his house and demand his resignation, as we saw in Goa," state BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said at a press conference in Panaji.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    bharatiya janata party manohar parrikar aiims goa congress resignation

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 9:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue