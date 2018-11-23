Goa: Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, BJP didn’t let him, says minister

Panaji, Nov 23: Goa Forward Party chief and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday claimed that the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar wanted to resign, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command vetoed it.

"He wanted to give up the CM's post altogether. He had even shown inclination to give away his portfolios (to other ministers) when he was admitted to a hospital during Ganesh Chaturthi festival," Sardesai said here.

Also Read | Hundreds march to Manohar Parrikar's home demanding his resignation within 48 hours

"But then several things happened. BJP high command stepped in....It (to resign or not) is not in his (Parrikar's) hands entirely," Sardesai told reporters.

Parrikar, 62, is currently recuperating at his residence in Goa after undergoing a month-long treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He returned from the national capital on October 14 and has been at his private residence ever since. He has been in and out of hospitals in Mumbai, Goa and New York since this February. Last month, state Health Minister VIshwajit Rane had admitted that Parrikar was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Recently, another BJP ally, Deepak Dhavaliakar, President of the ruling alliance party Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), had stated that ailing Parrikar should hand over his charge as the administration has been "paralysed" for eight months under his leadership.

The BJP had slammed the Congress for demanding Parrikar's resignation, saying that India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was ill too in his last years in office.

Also Read | 'Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's condition is stable'

"Our late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in the last three years of his tenure, was ill. He was suffering from paralysis and could not function as a Prime Minister ought to. At that time, our leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, or the Jan Sangh did not take out a morcha to his house and demand his resignation, as we saw in Goa," state BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said at a press conference in Panaji.

(with PTI inputs)