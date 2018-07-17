  • search

Goa to impose heavy fine for drinking alcohol in public from August 15: Manohar Parrikar

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Panaji, July 16: Drinking alcohol at public places in Goa will attract heavy fine from August 15, chief minister Manohar Parrikar announced on Monday.

    Goa to impose heavy fine for drinking alcohol in public from August 15: Parrikar

    Addressing a gathering after opening the incubation centre at the state-run Economic Development Corporation (EDC) in Panaji, Parrikar said the fine for littering and carrying plastic bags would also go up from the next month.

    "There is something called civic responsibility. The footpath which is developed along the river in Panaji city is being used by the people for drinking beer," he said.

    The chief minister said, "There will be a heavy fine for drinking in public from the next month. We will implement the decision from August 15 onwards".

    However, he didn't specify the amount. He said littering would also attract a steeper fine.

    The fine for carrying plastic bags will be increased from Rs 100 to Rs 2500. "I think that is the only way we can control this menace," he said.

    Parrikar also lashed out at the citizens who dump flowers by wrapping them in plastic in the Mandovi river after offering them to God.

    "Every day we get the old bridge cleaned up. Every day I see some flowers being thrown on it. People think that they are doing great religious service by throwing flower in the water. You can throw flowers in water but not in plastic bags. Half the flowers are thrown on the footpath on the bridge," the chief minister said.

    Read more about:

    goa drinking alcohol manohar parrikar

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue