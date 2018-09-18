Goa: Governor need not entertain Congress claim as arithmetic has not changed

Panaji, Sep 18: The Congress which was caught napping post the Goa assembly elections has this time been quick to stake a claim. With reports of uncertainty within the Goa government owing to Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar's poor health doing the rounds, the Congress rushed to Raj Bhavan and staked a claim to form the government.

The BJP has made it clear that there would be no change of guard. The emissaries who visited the state also made it clear that there was no such demand made either by the BJP or its allies in the state.

It goes without saying that Parrikar is the BJP's most important leader. It was nothing short of a miracle the manner in which he built the party in a state like Goa which has a plural religious mix.

The BJP is absolutely confident that the government will complete its term. Although the majority is wafer thin, the party is confident that its allies will not let it down.

The BJP says that the allies will remain with the National Democratic Alliance. Further the party also says that there is no constitutional crisis and the talk of change is unwarranted. There are some issues where governance is concerned, but that would be sorted out.

The other question is will the Governor act on the letter by the Congress. It is highly unlikely since the numbers have not changed in Goa and hence there is no need to invite any other party to form the government.