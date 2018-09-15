  • search

Goa to get a new CM soon; Shripad Naik top contender for the post

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Due to the prevailing health condition of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, the BJP leadership is planning to replace him with a new chief minister. Union minister of state for Aayush Shripad Yesso Naik is one of the most important contender for the post. However, names of the ministers in the Parikkar government are also being discussed.

    Meanwhile, Parrikar has reached Delhi and has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment of cancer. Parrikar returned from the US after a medical check-up last week and was admitted to a hospital in Goa.

    The matter of Goa chief minister was discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had met a couple of days ago and now BJP national organising secretary Ram Lal and senior BJP leader B L Santosh is being sent to Goa to look into the matter.

    [Manohar Parrikar health updates: Goa CM admitted to AIIMS for treatment]

    However, the name of an MLA is also being considered but the party is not ready to divulge the name. The name of Ramkrishna Sudin Dhawlikar and Vijai Sardeshai was doing round but both of them belong allies partners and were not ready to accept each other. There is a possibility of a minority chief minister in Goa with BJP's Francis D'Souza.

    Meanwhile, the Congress has also become active in the state and looking to form the government. The party is the single largest party in the state at the moment.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 20:59 [IST]
