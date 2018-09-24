Goa: Francis DeSouza and Pandurang Madkaikar dropped from Parrikar's cabinet

Panaji, Sep 24: A day after BJP chief Amit Shah said that there would changes in the Goa Cabinet soon, the two ministers - Francis DeSouza and Pandurang Madkaikar - have been dropped from the state cabinet.

Francis DeSouza was the Urban development minister in the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's cabinet while Pandurang Madkaikar was the power minister. Both were not well and are currently undergoing treatment.

While DeSouza is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US, Madkaikar had suffered a brain stroke in June and has been at a Mumbai hospital since then, said reports.

They would be replaced by BJP's Nilesh Cabral, an MLA from South Goa district's Curchorem seat, and Milind Naik, a lawmaker from Mormugao seat.

Amit Shah had on Sunday made it clear that Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi, will continue as Goa's Chief Minister. Shah, in a tweet, also said that changes in the Goa Cabinet would be made soon.

Ever since Parrikar was admitted to AIIMS for treatment, there were speculations over his continuation as the chief minister of Goa.

Parrikar's poor health had sparked speculation over his continuation as the chief minister of Goa, and Shah had recently sent a central party leaders' team to the coastal state to speak to allies and take stock of political situation.

With Parrikar's health deteriorating, the Goa Forward and three Independent MLAs demanded a "permanent solution" to the leadership crisis. Parrikar has visited the United States thrice in seven months for treatment. He is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.