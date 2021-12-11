Goa Elections 2022: TMC announces ‘Griha Laxmi’ scheme, all you need to know

In the Goa assembly all 40 MLAs are crorepatis

Panaji, Dec 11: In the run up to the Goa Assembly Elections The Trinamool Congress has come out with 'Griha Laxmi' scheme to woo the women voters.

Under the scheme titled Griha Laxmi, Rs 5,000 would be transferred to a woman of every household per month as guaranteed income support to counter inflation once the party comes to power.

This means a woman would get Rs 60,000 per year.

These cards carrying unique identification numbers would become operational once the TMC forms a government in Goa.

The women from 3.5 lakh households in the state would be covered under the Griha Laxmi scheme.

The Griha Laxmi scheme will also do away with the maximum income ceiling, which is mandated in the current Griha Aadhar scheme of the BJP government in the state.

The TMC claimed the current scheme of the BJP government in Goa provides only Rs 1,500 per month to women and it covers only 1.5 lakh households due to the income ceiling.

The actual implementation of Griha Aadhar scheme requires Rs 270 crore annually, but the Goa government has earmarked only Rs 140 crore annually because of which many people are not able to get the benefit," the TMC said.

The projected expenditure for the TMC's scheme would be six to eight per cent of the total budget of Goa.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has announced that it would be contesting all 40 seats in state.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 21:14 [IST]