Goa DGP Pranab Nanda, on official visit to Delhi dies of cardiac arrest

India

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Nov 16: Goa DGP Pranab Nanda, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Saturday.

Nanda was on a visit to Delhi after attending official functions in Goa on Friday. He died late on Friday night, the official said. He was 57. Confirming Nanda's demise, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said, "We were informed by his family that Nanda is no more. He died due to cardiac arrest. It's shocking."

Nanda, who belonged to the Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was transferred to Goa on February 25 this year by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Expressing grief over the death of Nanda, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Pranab Nanda (IPS), DGP, Goa. My deepest sympathies to his family members. May God comfort them in this hour of grief."

Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat said, "My condolences to his wife IPS Sundari Nanda who served as deputy inspector general of police in Goa during my tenure as chief minister. My thoughts are with his family during this time of grief."

"Saddened by the news of the demise of Director General of Goa Police Shri Pranab Nanda (IPS). My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti" tweeted BJP leader Narendra Sawaikar.

Crackdown on Boozing in Goa beach: Govt to deploy IRB after two tourists drown

Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh confirmed Nanda's death.

"We were informed by his family that Nanda is no more. He died due to cardiac arrest. It's shocking," he said.

Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal tweeted, "Extremely saddened and unbelievable to know about sad demise of @DGP_Goa Pranab Nanda. His cheerful personality was endearing. May God give strength to Sundari mam and kids to bear the irreparable loss. May the soul RIP!"