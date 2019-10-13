  • search
    Goa Congress resolves not to allow re-entry of MLAs who joined BJP

    Panaji, Oct 13: Goa Congress has passed a resolution to ban the re-entry of 13 MLAs who had a few months ago shifted allegiance to the ruling BJP, several of whom were then made ministers in the Pramod Sawant cabinet.

    The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Congress executive committee chaired by its president Girish Chodankar.

    Chodankar said similar resolutions have already been passed by the party committees of North and South Goa districts.

    Goa CM urges Speaker to appoint translator in House

    "The resolution will be now forwarded to All India Congress Committee," he said.

    The Congress had emerged as the largest party with 17 MLAs in the 2017 Assembly polls.

    However, steady desertions, starting with Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane in March that year, have reduced its strength in the 40-member House to just five.

    In October 2018, Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar and Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte resigned from the Assembly and the Congress and joined the BJP.

    In July this year, 10 MLAs joined the BJP. Among them, Quepem MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar was appointed deputy chief minister, while Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate and Filipe Neri Rodrigues of Velim were made ministers.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
