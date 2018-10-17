India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Goa: Congress loses single largest party tag, BJP comfortably ahead

By
    Panaji, Oct 17: The resignation of the two Congress MLAs in Goa has come as a jolt to the party. The party has now lost its single largest party tag.

    Two MLAs of the Congress, Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar joined the BJP on Tuesday. With this the strength of the Congress in the 40 member house has been reduced to 14, bringing it on par with the BJP. The resignation of the two MLAs has also brought the house strength down to 38 now.

    The BJP has 14 MLAs while its alliance partners Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) have three MLAs each. There are three independents who are also supporting the BJP led government.

    Also Read | Two Goa Congress MLAs resign from party after meeting Amit Shah, set to join BJP today

    How the numbers stand in the Goa Legislative Assembly:

    Total house strength: 38

    • BJP- 14
    • Congress-14
    • MGP-3
    • GFP- 3
    • Independents- 3
    • Speaker- 1
    • Half way mark- 19
    • BJP and allies: 23

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 8:26 [IST]
