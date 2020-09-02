Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for Covid-19

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Sep 02: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday has tested positive for coronavirus. CM Sawant is asymptomatic and will remain under home isolation.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," the CM tweeted.

Notably, Goa on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike with 588 people testing positive for the fatal virus.

The current COVID-19 count of the state rised to 18,006, following two deaths. The death toll is 194, according to the state health department.

The number of people discharged so far stood at 13,577, including 273 during the day, he added.

While India on Wednesday, sees single-day spike of 78,357 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,045 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,019,09 cured/discharged/migrated and 66,333 deaths.