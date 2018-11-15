'Goa CM Manohar Parrikar‘s condition is stable'

Panaji, Nov 15: Manohar Parrikar's condition is stable, a government official said on Wednesday while claiming that the Goa Chief Minister is recovering. The statement came over speculation on social media that his condition was deteriorating.

"Posts on social media about his health are rumours. He is stable and recovering," a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office told PTI.

On November 10, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik said that ailing Chief Minister's leadership will have to be changed 'today or tomorrow' and replacing him is a 'requirement'. Talking to reporters on Parrikar's health, Naik said,"Change will have to be done today or tomorrow. It's a requirement. You know the chief minister's health is not good. But he is still working in this condition."