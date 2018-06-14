Goa CM Manohar Parrikar returns to India

Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar arrived in Mumbai from the US, where he was under treatment from last two and half months. He is expected to fly to Goa shortly. The chief minister has been in the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment since March this year.

Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence. He has been monitoring the affairs of the state from the US.

The tenure of the committee comprising Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Francis D'Souza of the BJP and Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party will expire on June 30.

The official said Parrikar is likely to chair a cabinet meeting on June 15 to decide the dates for the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

