'Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is responding well for medical treatment'

Rupesh Kamat, who is Personal Secretary to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar said that the medical treatment has already begun and that he is responding well. Speaking to media, Kamat said,''Further treatment on Chief Minister, Parrikar has begun and he is responding well. The next review will be done in two weeks.''

Parrikar is in the United States (US) for his medical treatment. Before leaving for America, he was undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

He had flown to US from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. The decision to go abroad for medical treatment was taken after doctors at the Mumbai hospital advised him to do so.

Since February, the Goa CM has been unwell. Parrikar was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and discharged on February 22. On the same day he returned to Goa and presented the state budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was later admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital after he suffered from dehydration.

