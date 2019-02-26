Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar discharged from hospital

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Feb 26: Hospitalised Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Tuesday discharged from Goa Medical College, a top state government facility. On Saturday night, a team of doctors led by AIIMS Associate Dean of Gastroenterology Dr Pramod Garg, was in Panjim to check on Parrikar after he complained of discomfort.

"His parameters are holding fine. Latest, either by tomorrow evening or afternoon he will return home. There was discomfort but Dr Garg has given his treatment," state health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Amid reports of his deteriorating health, Rane had tweeted on Sunday, urging people "not to speculate" about the former Defence Minister's health.

Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February last year and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

With two versions coming on Parrikar's health, the Congress called the Governor to intervene. State Congress president Girish Chodankar felt the whole situation was confusing, with the public kept in the dark.

"The Governor has to step in and take charge. How long can you hide things about public representatives?" said Chodankar.