  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar discharged from hospital

    By
    |

    Panaji, Feb 26: Hospitalised Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Tuesday discharged from Goa Medical College, a top state government facility. On Saturday night, a team of doctors led by AIIMS Associate Dean of Gastroenterology Dr Pramod Garg, was in Panjim to check on Parrikar after he complained of discomfort.

    "His parameters are holding fine. Latest, either by tomorrow evening or afternoon he will return home. There was discomfort but Dr Garg has given his treatment," state health minister Vishwajit Rane said.

    Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar discharged from hospital
    File Photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

    Amid reports of his deteriorating health, Rane had tweeted on Sunday, urging people "not to speculate" about the former Defence Minister's health.

    Also Read | Cong urges Parrikar to resign gracefully, says going to assembly with pipe in nose doesn't suit you

    Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February last year and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

    With two versions coming on Parrikar's health, the Congress called the Governor to intervene. State Congress president Girish Chodankar felt the whole situation was confusing, with the public kept in the dark.

    "The Governor has to step in and take charge. How long can you hide things about public representatives?" said Chodankar.

    Read more about:

    manohar parrikar goa

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 19:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue