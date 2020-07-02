Goa BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, July 02: A BJP MLA from Goa has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior state health official said on Wednesday.

The legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, the official said.

Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital.

Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.