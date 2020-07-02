  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Panaji, July 02: A BJP MLA from Goa has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior state health official said on Wednesday.

    Goa BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19

    The legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, after his test came out positive on Tuesday, the official said.

    COVID-19 virus isolated by Assam lab

    Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital.

      Covid fears gives rise to apathy: Family forced to store body in freezer | Oneindia News

      Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus bjp mla

      Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 9:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue