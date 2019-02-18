Banner in Goa tells tourists not to trust Google Maps to locate Baga Beach

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Goa, Feb 18: We hardly roll down our car glasses nowadays and ask people about an unknown destination because of Google Maps.

The handy app on our smart phones helps us locate spots that we want to reach - be it for tourism purpose or any other - without the slightest of hassle. Features like estimated time to reach destination or the traffic conditions expected make it all the more helpful.

However, like every other imperfect thing on this earth, Google Maps also has its low moments when it fails to track the correct routes, even leading to accidents.

Also Read | Do you drive as per Google Map?These three men also did the same and their car tumbled into a ditch!

In December, a car carrying three persons fell into a ditch that had no bridge over it in Kerala after being guided by Google Maps.

Google Maps has in fact become notorious for its misreading of routes in the state of Goa, a hot tourist destination of the country.

The way to Baga Beach in North Goa from nearby hotels can prove to be tricky and tourists open try to locate it through Google Maps which again betrays them by showing a completely wrong direction.

A Good Samaritan has therefore come into action to ensure that tourists don't get lost while trying to take help of the app to reach the popular destination.

A banner has come up above a market place which is just a kilometre from Baga Beach warning visitors about a wrong route to the beach which is shown by Google Maps and it has gone viral on Internet.

The banner also tells people about the right route to be taken.

"You are fooled by Google Maps. This road doesn't take you to Baga Beach!!! Turn back and take a left turn, Baga is 1 km from here," read the banner.

One Samanth Raj Urs had first shared the picture of the banner and now it has received over 800 likes with over 250 retweets.

Reactions came in with people thanking Urs for sharing the necessary piece of information besides sharing their own experiences of taking the wrong route to Baga Beach.

Hahaha. @googlemaps what's the route to Baga beach? 😀

Photo credits: masud. pic.twitter.com/0K2wK2TQD2 — Sumanth Raj Urs (@tweesumz) February 16, 2019

Nostalgia big time. — Passionately_yogi (@akanchharay) February 16, 2019

Wow so sweet of whichever good samaritan did this lol. I've never thought beyond raising an error report — Atulaa (@atulaak) February 16, 2019

😂😂 like this happened 2-3 times at different location in Pune with me also. — Shyam Thorat (@thorat_shyam) February 16, 2019

It is correct that google maps made our life very easy but number of times Google maps take you to wrong place. I'm the one victim of this.....Once taken to fields and second times in a closed street. — vikram singh (@vikramsjamwal) February 17, 2019

Yes it happened to us when we were in Goa. Finally decided to ask local shopkeeper s. Something good old fashion method works better.😂 — Subramanian (@blrsubbu) February 17, 2019