    Goa Assembly Polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate today

    Panaji, Jan 19: A day after announcing the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing the party's CM candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday.

    Kejriwal held a door-to-door campaign on Sunday in Cortalim village of Goa. As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members were seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign.

    Goa is slated to go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 8:49 [IST]
