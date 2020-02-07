Goa Archbishop gets invite for RSS event

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Feb 07: The RSS has invited Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev Filipe Neri Ferrao, to a lecture and interaction with intellectuals on the Sangh's concept of India to be held near here.

RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will address a gathering on February 8 at Dona Paula near Panaji, Goa RSS chief Laxman Behre told PTI on Friday.

"We have invited intellectuals, including editors of prominent newspapers, and the Archbishop for the lecture by Bhaiyyaji Joshi on RSS' concept of 'Vishwaguru Bharat'," he said.

All opinion makers in the state have been invited to attend the programme, Behre said.

"If anyone has questions after hearing the lecture, they can drop them in a box kept at the venue and Bhaiyyaji will respond to the queries on February 9 at the same place," he added.

The RSS has been active in Goa with its 'dussehra sanchalans' being held at 13 locations last year, he added.