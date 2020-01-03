  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa: 4 pro-CAA Cong leaders quit, 3 of them join BJP

    By
    |

    Panaji, Jan 03: Four Goa Congress leaders resigned from the party on Thursday to protest against its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act and three of them later joined the BJP, ahead of the saffron party's rally here on Friday.

    Former Panaji Congress block committee president Prasad Amonkar, former block committee secretary Dinesh Kubal, former youth leader Shivraj Tarkar and North Goa minority cell chief Javed Sheikh quit the party in the morning, saying they were in favour of the amended citizenship law.

    Goa: 4 pro-CAA Cong leaders quit, 3 of them join BJP
    Representational Image

    Amonkar, Kubal and Tarkar later joined the BJP, ahead of the party working president J P Nadda's public awareness rally on the Citizenship Amendment Act here on Friday.

    Citizenship act protests: UP court grants bail to activist couple, 56 others

    The three were welcomed into the BJP by party MLA from Panaji Atansaio Monserratte.

    Later, talking to reporters, Amonkar said they joined the BJP as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act and want to create awareness about it.

    "We resigned from the Congress because we oppose the wrong stand taken by it on the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. We found that Congress party was misguiding people, especially the minorities," Amonkar alleged.

    Congress should stop "misleading people and creating fear in the minds of minorities for political mileage," he said.

      Kota: Infants death toll mounts to 104, Cong govt faces flak|OneIndia News

      "We all were part of the Congress' protest held last week against the CAA and NRC. But, we realised that the leaders, through their speeches, were trying to create fear in the minds of minorities. This is not right," he said.

      Goa is a peace-loving state and the Congress is trying to instigate the minorities, Amonkar alleged.

      The Citizenship Amendment Act has been enacted through a democratic process and seeks to give citizenship to refugees who have had centuries of cultural affinity with the Indian ethos, he said.

      Face off: Why states have no right to stall NPR, citizenship law

      "The CAA addresses concerns of minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Members of the majority community in those countries, who want to apply for Indian citizenship, will still be able to so as per the existing provisions," Amonkar added.

      The Congress has been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, terming it as "unconstitutional".

      More CONGRESS News

      Read more about:

      congress bjp goa citizenship bill

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue