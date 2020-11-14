YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Go vocal this Diwali says VP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on Diwali, appealing to the people to buy local products to encourage artisans.

    Go vocal this Diwali says VP

    "May this festival of lights usher happiness, prosperity and peace.

    Local for Diwali: Senior ministers, BJP leaders back PM's call, urge people to buy local products

    As we celebrate the festival, let us help spread some light in the homes of our local artisans, craftspersons and manufacturers by going #Local4Diwali," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

    As the fight against COVID-19 is still on, Naidu appealed to people to observe social distancing and other norms and celebrate the festival in a safe and eco-friendly way.

    More DIWALI News

    Read more about:

    diwali m venkaiah naidu

    Story first published: Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X