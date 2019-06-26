  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Go to Modi, you voted for him’: HD Kumaraswamy tells protesters in Raichur

    By
    |

    Raichur, June 26: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lost his cool during Grama Vastavya, state-wide tour to connect with the people to Raichur as he was greeted with a protest by the locals.

    ‘Go to Modi, you voted for him’: HD Kumaraswamy tells protesters in Raichur
    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.PTI Photo

    Kumaraswamy shouted at a group of employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Raichur district blocked his convoy to submit a list of their grievances.

    "You voted for Narendra Modi and want me to get your works done! You want me to give you respect. Should I baton-charge you? Leave the place," he told the YTPS employees and then left the place.

    BJP still trying to topple my government, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

    Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP condemned the chief minister's outburst and threatened to stage state-wide agitations if Kumaraswamy did not apologise to the masses.

    BJP MLC and spokesperson N Ravi Kumar said Kumaraswamy seemed to have forgotten that he is the chief minister of 6.5 crore people of the state and not only of some Janata Dal (Secular) workers and legislators. Kumar said the chief minister's act was against democracy.

    "This is against democracy. The chief minister should immediately seek an apology from the people. He should call them and hear them. If this continues, the BJP will agitate against him across the state," Kumar told PTI.

    He reminded the chief minister that the purpose of the "Grama Vastavya" programme was to address the grievances of farmers, workers, women, children and people at large.

    Recently, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa dismissed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's 'Grama Vastavya' (overnight stay in villages) programme as a "drama" and said people need relief from the "daily street fight" between Congress and JD(S) leaders.

    The Chief Minister is wasting crores of rupees in the name of 'Grama Vastavya', he alleged and claimed that the government spent Rs 1 crore on Kumaraswamy's stay at Chandaraki village in Yadgir district last week as part of the programme.

    'Grama Vastavya' is aimed at taking administration to the people.

    More H D KUMARASWAMY News

    Read more about:

    h d kumaraswamy karnataka protesters

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue