Go back to your office, it is a different war room here: CJI tells Air Marshal in Rafale hearing

    New Delhi, Nov 14: During the marathon arguments that were heard by the Supreme Court regarding the Rafale Deal, there was some friendly banter as well. The court had sought to hear four senior IAF officials, and Air Marshal and four Air Vice Marshals.

    Air Vice Marshal T Chalapathy who was associated with the Rafale aircraft procurement decision explained the importance of the deal.

    After hearing out the officers, the CJI, Ranjan Gogoi said that they could go back to their offices as he continued to hear the rest of the advocates. The CJI said, 'the Air Marshal and the Vice Air Marshals can go back, It is a different war game here in court, You go back to your war rooms."

    When Prashant Bhushan was arguing, Attorney General K K Venugopal interrupted him.

    The CJI stepped in and said, " Mr. Attorney we are following your advise to us two days back to hear everyone fully." This was a gentle reminder to what the AG had said two days back, when he told the CJI that advocates come from far of places and their cases are dismissed without a proper hearing. You should hear them fully before deciding, the AG had told the CJI.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
