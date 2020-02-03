  • search
    GMR signs pact to run Bidar airport in Karnataka

    By PTI
    Hyderabad, Feb 03: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has signed a concession agreement to commission, operationalize and maintain the Civilian Enclave at Bidar Airport in North Karnataka.

    The agreement was signed under the centres Regional Connectivity UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Scheme, a press release from GMR said on Monday.

    GHIAL is expected to start the airport operations in the first week of February 2020 with the operations of one daily flight connecting Bidar with Bangalore.

    S G K Kishore, Executive Director South, GMR Airports and CEO - GHIAL, said, "The operationalization of Bidar Airport is a testimony to our commitment to support the Government of Indias flagship Regional Connectivity Scheme. We are very pleased to partner with the Government of Karnataka to support efforts for all-round development Bidar and nearby regions and we are confident that the start of commercial operations at Bidar will provide a boost to the local economy through better connectivity for the people of Bidar and the large number of tourists who visit the area."

      Located in the north-eastern part of Karnataka, Bidar city is the headquarters of Bidar District and is home to important religious shrines and historic monuments, including Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib, one of the holiest sites of the Sikh religion in this part of the country.

      Bidar is also renowned for Bidriware metal handicraft products which have been recognized with the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 14:13 [IST]
